Karachi Likely To Experience Hot, Dry Weather On Friday

Thu 08th April 2021 | 08:36 PM

Karachi likely to experience hot, dry weather on Friday

The Meteorological department on Thursday forecast hot and dry weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Thursday forecast hot and dry weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 23 to 25 and 37 to 39 degree centigrade, respectively with 50 to 60 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over the province during the next 24 hours.

More Stories From Pakistan

