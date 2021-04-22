UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Likely To Experience Hot, Dry Weather On Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 03:40 PM

Karachi likely to experience hot, dry weather on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Meteorological department on Thursday forecast hot and dry weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 26 to 27 and 38 to 40 degree centigrade, respectively with 60 to 70 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot to very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Karachi Weather From

Recent Stories

UAE participation at Climate Summit a recognition ..

16 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,081 new COVID-19 cases, 1,842 reco ..

16 minutes ago

Winners announced for 15th Sheikh Zayed Book Award

16 minutes ago

Australian oldest library holds events to welcome ..

7 minutes ago

Germany faces up to unpredictable post-Merkel era

7 minutes ago

Pir Khalid Sultan condemns Quetta blast

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.