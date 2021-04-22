Karachi likely to experience hot, dry weather on Friday

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Meteorological department on Thursday forecast hot and dry weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 26 to 27 and 38 to 40 degree centigrade, respectively with 60 to 70 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot to very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.