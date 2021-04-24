Karachi likely to experience hot, dry weather on Sunday

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Saturday forecast hot and dry weather in the metropolis for the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 25 to 27 and 38 to 40 degree centigrade, respectively with 60 to 70 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.