Karachi Likely To Experience Hot, Humid Weather On Monday

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Sunday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis for the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 25 °C to 27 °C and 36 °C to 38 °C, respectively with 65 to 75 percent humidity, in next 24 hours.

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over other parts of the province during this time span.

However Dust-thunderstorm/rain may occur at isolated places in Dadu, Jamshoro, Thatta and Badin districts during this time duration.

More Stories From Pakistan

