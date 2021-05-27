UrduPoint.com
Karachi Likely To Experience Hot, Humid Weather On Friday

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 04:10 PM

Karachi likely to experience hot, humid weather on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Thursday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures were expected to remain from 28 to 30 degrees centigrade and 35 to 37 degrees centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather was likely to prevail over most parts the province during the next 24 hours.

More Stories From Pakistan

