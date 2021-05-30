UrduPoint.com
Karachi Likely To Experience Hot, Humid Weather With Gusty Winds On Monday

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 07:40 PM

Karachi likely to experience hot, humid weather with gusty winds on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Sunday forecast hot and humid weather with occasional gusty winds in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 28 to 30 and 35 to 37 degree centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province. While hot and humid weather may prevail along the cost during the next 24 hours.

