Karachi likely to experience hot, humid weather on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday forecast hot and humid weather with windy conditions in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 28 to 30 and 35 to 37 degree centigrade, respectively with 65 to 75 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot to very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province. However, windy conditions are expected in the southern, central and eastern districts of the province. Whereas partly cloudy/cloudy condition with chances of drizzle along the coast.