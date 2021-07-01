UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Likely To Experience Hot, Humid Weather On Friday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 04:10 PM

Karachi likely to experience hot, humid weather on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday forecast hot and humid weather with windy conditions in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 28 to 30 and 35 to 37 degree centigrade, respectively with 65 to 75 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot to very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province. However, windy conditions are expected in the southern, central and eastern districts of the province. Whereas partly cloudy/cloudy condition with chances of drizzle along the coast.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Weather From

Recent Stories

UAE, Austria sign agreement to avoid double taxati ..

28 minutes ago

Emirati Genome Programme, SEHA partner to ramp up ..

58 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,675 new COVID-19 cases, 1,556 reco ..

58 minutes ago

ADIO, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority partner ..

1 hour ago

UAE Embassy in Seoul organises webinar on women’ ..

2 hours ago

DGCX maintains momentum as PKR Futures continue to ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.