Karachi likely to experience hot weather on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Monday forecast hot weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 24 to 26 and 38 to 40 degree centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over the province during the next 24 hours.

The Met office has informed that due to change of winds from southwest to north or northeast, hot or very hot weather will prevail over Karachi during next four to five days with maximum temperature likely to remain 38 to 40 degree centigrade.