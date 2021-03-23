UrduPoint.com
Karachi Likely To Experience Hot Weather On Wednesday

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 05:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast hot weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 21 to 23 and 34 to 36 degree centigrade, respectively with 75 to 85 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Rain-thunderstorm is likely to occur at a few places in Sukkur division, Jacobabad, Kashmore districts and isolated places in Sanghar, Umerkot & Tharparkar districts. Dry weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the province during the next 24 hours.

More Stories From Pakistan

