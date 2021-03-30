UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Likely To Experience Hot Weather On Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Karachi likely to experience hot weather on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast hot and dry weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 23 to 25 and 38 to 40 degree centigrade, respectively with 20 to 30 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over the province during the next 24 hours.

The Met Office said that hot to very hot weather is likely to persist over Karachi during March 30 to April 03, with maximum temperature to range from 38 to 40 degree centigrade.

Related Topics

Karachi Weather March April From

Recent Stories

FIFA expresses concerns over illegal possession of ..

11 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Calls for Changing Attitudes towards ..

21 minutes ago

86,942 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

21 minutes ago

Khalifa Fund, ECI partner to boost export capabili ..

36 minutes ago

Tourist police for capital on the cards : Sh Rashi ..

29 minutes ago

Asad Umar asks provinces to ensure implementation ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.