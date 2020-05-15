UrduPoint.com
Karachi Likely To Experience Moderate Heatwave From May 17 - 22

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 06:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological department's Heat Wave Early Warning Centre here on Friday forecast a moderate heatwave is likely to occur over Karachi and suburbs during May 17 to 22.

It said that daytime maximum temperatures can rise as high as 40 to 42 degrees centigrade during the period from May 17 to 22.

Surface wind flow will generally be from Northwest/West till afternoon turning to southwest in the evening during the period.

