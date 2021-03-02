Karachi likely to experience sunny weather on Wednesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Tuesday predicted sunny weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 16 to 18 and 32 to 34 degree centigrade, respectively with 50 to 60 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Dry weather with cool night and hazy morning is likely to prevail over Sindh during the next 24 hours.