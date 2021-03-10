UrduPoint.com
Karachi Likely To Experience Sunny Weather With Misty Morning On Thursday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Karachi likely to experience sunny weather with misty morning on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Wednesday forecast sunny weather with misty morning in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 20 to 22 and 33 to 35 degree centigrade, respectively with 80 to 90 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Dry weather with hazy morning is likely to prevail over Sindh during the next 24 hours.

