Karachi Likely To Experience Very Hot, Dry Weather On Saturday

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Karachi likely to experience very hot, dry weather on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Friday forecast very hot and dry weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 22 to 24 and 40 to 42 degree centigrade, respectively with 40 to 50 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over the province during the next 24 hours.

