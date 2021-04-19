Karachi likely to experience warm, humid weather on Tuesday

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department Monday forecast warm and humid weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 25 to 27 and 35 to 37 degree centigrade, respectively with 65 to 75 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

The hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province. However Dust-thunderstorm/rain may occur at isolated places in Sukkur and Larkana divisions during the next 24 hours.