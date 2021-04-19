UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Likely To Experience Warm, Humid Weather On Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

Karachi likely to experience warm, humid weather on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department Monday forecast warm and humid weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 25 to 27 and 35 to 37 degree centigrade, respectively with 65 to 75 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

The hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province. However Dust-thunderstorm/rain may occur at isolated places in Sukkur and Larkana divisions during the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Karachi Weather Sukkur Larkana May From

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves formation of ‘Sports Coordi ..

6 minutes ago

121 persons arrested in crackdown against profitee ..

32 seconds ago

2 Human Rights related bills smoothly sail through ..

33 seconds ago

Well to do people must help poor in Ramzan to seek ..

35 seconds ago

Philippines lifts suspension on AstraZeneca vaccin ..

36 seconds ago

'Dulux dog' breed faces extinction in Britain

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.