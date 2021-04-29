UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Likely To Experience Warm, Humid Weather On Friday

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Karachi likely to experience warm, humid weather on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Thursday forecast warm and humid weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to prevail from 25 to 27 and 34 to 36 degree centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most part of the province. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain may occur at isolated places in Dadu and Jamshoro districts over the next 24 hours.

