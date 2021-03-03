Karachi likely to experience warm weather on Thursday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Wednesday predicted warm weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 18 to 20 and 33 to 35 degree centigrade, respectively with 80 to 90 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Dry weather with cool night and hazy morning is likely to prevail over Sindh during the next 24 hours.