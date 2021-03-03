UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Likely To Experience Warm Weather On Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Karachi likely to experience warm weather on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Wednesday predicted warm weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 18 to 20 and 33 to 35 degree centigrade, respectively with 80 to 90 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Dry weather with cool night and hazy morning is likely to prevail over Sindh during the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Weather From

Recent Stories

Real estate transactions in Ajman hit AED793 milli ..

44 seconds ago

PSL 6 Match 14 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultan ..

10 minutes ago

Karachi Kings won by six wickets against Peshawar ..

25 minutes ago

SEHA observes World Hearing Day

30 minutes ago

National Archives launches new channel for visuall ..

31 minutes ago

Justice Minister visits Federal Court of Abu Dhabi

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.