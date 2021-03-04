UrduPoint.com
Karachi Likely To Experience Warm Weather With Misty Morning On Friday

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Karachi likely to experience warm weather with misty morning on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Thursday forecast warm weather with misty morning in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 19 to 21 and 33 to 35 degree centigrade, respectively with 80 to 90 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Dry weather with cool night and hazy morning is likely to prevail over Sindh during the next 24 hours.

