Karachi likely to experience warm weather with misty morning on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Friday forecast warm weather with misty morning in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 20 to 22 and 32 to 34 degree centigrade, respectively with 80 to 90 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Dry weather with cool night and hazy morning is likely to prevail over Sindh during the next 24 hours.