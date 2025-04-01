Karachi Likely To Have Hot, Dry Weather On Thursday
Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2025 | 02:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
The maximum temperature is expected to remain in the range of 36 to 38 degrees centigrade over the next 24 hours in the port city.
Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
