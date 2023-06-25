Karachi likely to receive drizzle

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted very hot and humid weather with dust raising winds in the afternoon for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, drizzle is predicted in the coastal areas including Karachi.

The minimum and maximum temperatures recorded in °C: Karachi 35-37, Hyderabad 37-39, Sukkur 42-44, Thatta 36-38, Mohenjodaro 44-46, Dadu 45-47, Mithi 37-39, and in Nawabshah 41-43.

Mainly, very hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in the province.