Karachi likely to receive thunder rain on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) :The Meteorological department on Monday forecast thunder rain weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 33 to 35 degree centigrade with 65 to 75 per cent humidity.

Rain/wind-thunderstorm with a few moderate to isolated heavy falls are likely to occur at scattered places in Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Shaheed Banazirabad and Karachi divisions at isolated places in Sukkur and Larkana divisions in the next 24 hours.