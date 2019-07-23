Karachi man murders jirga leader in Madina Colony

A 70-year-old jirga leader was killed in Karachi's Madina Colony.A man, identified as Gul Khan, brought his sister to the jirga after she had a fight with her in-laws

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd July, 2019) A 70-year-old jirga leader was killed in Karachi's Madina Colony.A man, identified as Gul Khan, brought his sister to the jirga after she had a fight with her in-laws.

The jirga, however, couldn't come up with any decision and took no action against the woman's in-laws.

This angered Khan and he cut the throat of one of the leaders and fled the scene.The jirga leader died on the spot. The police said that Khan is a resident of Macchar Colony. A case has been registered against him for murder. The police are currently searching for him.