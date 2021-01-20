Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's Parks and Horticulture departments is going to hold first Karachi Marigold Festival at Frere Hall from January 22 to 24

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's Parks and Horticulture departments is going to hold first Karachi Marigold Festival at Frere Hall from January 22 to 24.

A large number nurseries and other concerned departments are taking part in the festival, said a statement.

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed has asked the people to participate along with their families in the festival and make it a successful event.

He said that types Marigolds in large numbers were never exhibited before.

Ahmed said that different companies and organizations are also taking part in Marigold festival.

He directed his sub-ordinates to provide every possible facility to the people coming into the festival.

The Administrator said that yellow and golden marigolds are gifts of winter season.

He added that details and information about the plant would also be given to the participants to increase their interest.

Ahmed said that the interest would lead the people in planting these plants at their homes and gardens.

He hoped that the festival would be exemplary and people will remember it for long. "The KMC would hold this festival every year," the Administrator added.