Karachi May Receive Mild Rain With Thunderstorm

Published May 01, 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Karachi is likely to acquire mild rain with thunderstorms from evening till late night on Monday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PDM) officials, see breeze will probably be restored in Karachi from today's night and there might be no extra possibilities of rain in the port city on Tuesday and Wednesday.

After mild rain inside the city, the climate will stay warm for the subsequent days, the PMD stated in its climate advisory.

More Stories From Pakistan

