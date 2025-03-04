Karachi Mayor Calls For Urgent Steps To Prevent Gas Outage During Sehri, Iftar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2025 | 07:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said the people of Karachi were facing gas load- shedding during Sehri and Iftar, and called for taking urgent steps in this regard.
In a statement, he highlighted that other cities of the province including Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, and towns were also facing gas shortage.
He pointed out that gas shortage was affecting the industries in Sindh.
Mayor Wahab called upon the authorities concerned to take immediate notice of the situation of gas load-shedding.
