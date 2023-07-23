Karachi mayor calls on Governor, discus civic issues

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Mayor of Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Sunday.

They discussed steps of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation in-detail, ongoing federally-funded development projects, and other issues of mutual interests.

The Governor said that the development of the city was the development of the country, adding that the restoration of Karachi's infrastructure was need of the hour.

Kamran Tessori directed the Mayor to ensure cleanliness in the city during the month of Muharram ul Haram.

Mayor Murtaza Wahab said that the federally-funded projects played significant role in the development of the city, adding carpeting work was underway for the restoration of city's infrastructure.