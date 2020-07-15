Karachi Mayor calls on president; seeks help to address power load-shedding issue

Mayor of Karachi Wasim Akhtar Wednesday called on President Arif Alvi here and sought his support to address the worsening issue of power outages in the city

While briefing the president about the issues being faced by the residents of Karachi, the mayor specially highlighted the problem of load shedding which he said was making the residents' lives miserable, a President House press release said.

The mayor requested the president, who also hails from Karachi, to extend his assistance to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the city.

He also requested the president to ask the authorities concerned not to increase the power tariffs as the people could not afford to pay such exorbitant tariffs in these trying times.

The president assured the mayor for playing his role to ensure measures for improving the power supply situation in the city.