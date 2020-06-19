UrduPoint.com
Karachi Mayor Condemns Cracker Attack In Liaquatabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 09:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar Friday strongly condemned cracker attack in Laiquatabad no.10 here and termed it a conspiracy to deteriorate law and order situation of the city.

Soon after receiving the report, Wasim Akhtar imposed emergency at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and directed concerned doctors and paramedical staff to treat the wounded persons on prirorty basis, said a statement on Friday.

The injured people treated immediately at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Mayor directed Senior Director Medical Services Dr Beerbal to immediately reach the hospital and oversight the treatment of the injured persons.

He said that peace of Karachi was restored after hectic efforts and it should not be deteriorate once again. "Karachiites cannot affort bad law and order as they have already been facing issues of water scarcity, collapsed sewerage system and traffic woes," he added.

The mayor expressed sorrow and grief over the demise of a person and prayed for the departed soul. He also prayed for speedy recovery of those who sustained injuries in the incident.

