Karachi Mayor Meets SMIU VC

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 08:29 PM

Mayor Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Wasim Akhtar Friday visited the Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) and discussed educational activities with Vice Chancellor SMIU Dr. Muhammad Ali Shaikh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :Mayor Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Wasim Akhtar Friday visited the Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) and discussed educational activities with Vice Chancellor SMIU Dr. Muhammad Ali Shaikh.

The Mayor was briefed by Dr. Shaikh about the historical importance of the SMIU that is also the Alma Mater of Pakistan's Founder Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

"The SMIU is a historical education institution of not only Karachi but of Pakistan," Dr Shaikh said.

He said that the SMIU is one of the modern public sector universities in the megalopolis and provides quality education to its students.

During the meeting, the mayor was also informed about the encroachment issues the SMIU has been facing for years.

The VC told the Mayor that the encroachment if removed by the city government will help the university administration to restore its original shape and colours.

The city mayor visited the campus and interacted with SMIU faculty members and the students of different departments.

While appreciating the efforts taken by the SMIU administration in providing quality education, the Mayor said that the university had played a great role in the Pakistan Movement.

The Mayor said that the KMC under his supervision will try to address university's genuine issues.

