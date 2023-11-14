Karachi Mayor Stresses Resilience, Gender Equality in Post-Flood Reconstruction

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab emphasized the need for resilience and gender equality in the reconstruction of flood-affected areas in Pakistan during a seminar organized by the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) and Sindh People's Housing for Flood Affectees (SPHF) on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab emphasized the need for resilience and gender equality in the reconstruction of flood-affected areas in Pakistan during a seminar organized by the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) and Sindh People's Housing for Flood Affectees (SPHF) on Tuesday.

"The Pakistani nation faces the enormous challenge of restoring areas affected by previous floods and rains with dedication and courage," Wahab stated, highlighting the importance of collaboration and resource mobilization in this endeavor. "This spirit of resilience will change the economic condition of the country and lead to prosperity."

Recounting the city of Karachi's enduring challenges, Wahab affirmed the commitment of authorities to expedite the rehabilitation of flood victims. "We have to give a better and stable country to our next generations," he asserted.

Federal Secretary National Commission for Women Status Khawaja Imran Raza, UNOPS Country Manager Brian Fawcett, Sindh People's Housing for Flood Victims CEO Muhammad Khalid, provincial representatives of PDMA, and representatives of other institutions also attended the seminar.

Wahab underscored the severe impact of the floods on Pakistan's agricultural sector, emphasizing the need for strategic interventions involving various stakeholders to ensure the swift recovery of affected communities.

"We have made sure that the funds allocated for the rehabilitation of flood victims were spent only on the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the damaged infrastructure," he said, acknowledging the support of non-governmental organizations in data collection efforts.

He further elaborated on the ongoing rehabilitation work, highlighting the collaboration between the government and the private sector, expressing gratitude to donors for their contributions.

"The participation of government officials in the seminar will help complete the project in a better way," UNOPS Country Manager Brian Fawcett remarked, emphasizing the importance of private sector financing and stakeholder engagement in the reconstruction process.

Fawcett also expressed UNOPS Pakistan's commitment to gender equality, emphasizing the seminar's role in promoting gender equality in housing projects in Pakistan, aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals.

The seminar underscored the significance of resilience, gender equality, and collaboration in rebuilding Pakistan's flood-affected areas, laying the foundation for a more prosperous and equitable future for the nation.