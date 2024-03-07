Karachi medal with cash reward to be given to those rendered significant services for Karachi

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation - KMC's General Council in a meeting on Thursday unanimously endorsed a resolution to honor those who have rendered significant services for Karachi with "Karachi medal with cash reward"

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Karachi Metropolitan Corporation - KMC's General Council in a meeting on Thursday unanimously endorsed a resolution to honor those who have rendered significant services for Karachi with "Karachi medal with cash reward".

The general meeting of the council of KMC was held in the council hall of the KMC head office under the chairmanship of Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad also participated in the meeting. During the meeting a total of four different resolutions were approved while one resolution presented was deferred till the next meeting.

The resolutions which were passed unanimously include the awarding of "Karachi medal with cash reward" to those who have rendered significant services for Karachi, renovation of the KMC parks and the installation of solar system and the tribute to the services of former member of Sindh Assembly Shaheed Abdullah Murad with praying for his forgiveness.

A resolution passed by majority vote in the meeting included the approval to collect tax/fee on animals brought for sale in all cattle markets held in Karachi on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha 2024, while resolution about KMC hospitals up-gradation under public private partnership was deferred till the next meeting of the Council.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab announced on this occasion that before the next meeting of the City Council, a meeting will be held with the representatives of all parties to decide the future course of action and accordingly more resolutions will be presented in the meeting.

He said that our aim is to serve the people of Karachi and to formulate policies in this regard, for which the process of consultation with the representatives of all parties in the city council will continue, during the meeting on March 8, International Women's Day. The members of the council also expressed their views and emphasized the need to raise voice for women's rights at all levels.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that International Women's Day should be celebrated not only on one day but every day and we should acknowledge their services. He also announced the allocation of common room for women in the KMC head office.