Karachi Medical and Dental College preserves its status as high caliber medical institution: Mayor

(@imziishan)

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar Monday said, the Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC) successfully preserved its status as a medical institution of high caliber by sticking to its policy of strict merit in admission and other procedures

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar Monday said, the Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC) successfully preserved its status as a medical institution of high caliber by sticking to its policy of strict merit in admission and other procedures.

He was speaking as chief guest in the annual "White Coat" ceremony held in the Karachi Medical and Dental College, said a statement.

Principal of college Prof. Dr. Mehmood Hider and former students also spoke on this occasion.

The Mayor urged the students of KMDC to own their alma mater and work for its betterment and progress.

He said that this college took rapid progress due to the fact that it was never allowed to be affected by the culture of nepotism and recommendation which has now rooted deep in our society.

The Mayor Karachi said that the teachers of this college have worked here without any pay which is proof of their love for the city and its citizens.

He congratulated the new students in the college and prayed for their success.