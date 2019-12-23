UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Medical And Dental College Preserves Its Status As High Caliber Medical Institution: Mayor

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 06:58 PM

Karachi Medical and Dental College preserves its status as high caliber medical institution: Mayor

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar Monday said, the Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC) successfully preserved its status as a medical institution of high caliber by sticking to its policy of strict merit in admission and other procedures

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar Monday said, the Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC) successfully preserved its status as a medical institution of high caliber by sticking to its policy of strict merit in admission and other procedures.

He was speaking as chief guest in the annual "White Coat" ceremony held in the Karachi Medical and Dental College, said a statement.

Principal of college Prof. Dr. Mehmood Hider and former students also spoke on this occasion.

The Mayor urged the students of KMDC to own their alma mater and work for its betterment and progress.

He said that this college took rapid progress due to the fact that it was never allowed to be affected by the culture of nepotism and recommendation which has now rooted deep in our society.

The Mayor Karachi said that the teachers of this college have worked here without any pay which is proof of their love for the city and its citizens.

He congratulated the new students in the college and prayed for their success.

Related Topics

Karachi Progress Merit Packaging Limited Love

Recent Stories

&#039;Dubai Future Experts Programme&#039; launche ..

1 minute ago

DP World awarded 30-year concession for South Cont ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Customs to create procedure guide for Expo 2 ..

31 minutes ago

FBR's Helpline Facilitating Taxpayers

3 minutes ago

Efforts for success of Pak China trade to favor bo ..

3 minutes ago

Anti-India, pro-freedom banners appear in IOK

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.