Karachi Medical & Dental College given status of university

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday gave this good news to citizens through his Twitter account that Karachi Medical and Dental College has been given the status of a university and the name of Karachi Medical and Dental College will now be Karachi Metropolitan University

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday gave this good news to citizens through his Twitter account that Karachi Medical and Dental College has been given the status of a university and the name of Karachi Medical and Dental College will now be Karachi Metropolitan University.

He said that Karachi Metropolitan University will be the first public university of its kind in central district.

The PPP leadership is trying to solve the problems of the people and will continue to provide facilities to the citizens.