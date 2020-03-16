Karachi Metropolitan Corporation announces 25 % discount on payment of MUS arrears: Mayor Karachi

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter on Monday announced a 25 per cent discount on payment of arrears in terms of Municipal Utility Services (MUS) and urged consumers to take advantage of this discount immediately

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter on Monday announced a 25 per cent discount on payment of arrears in terms of Municipal Utility Services (MUS) and urged consumers to take advantage of this discount immediately.

In a statement on Monday, Waseem Akhter said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), has issued Municipal Utility Services bills from July 2019 to December 2019 and the date of submission of the bill has been extended till March 20 for the convenience of the public. The bills which have already been issued, will be acceptable within the extended date, he said.

Director Municipal Utility Charges Nayab Saeed has said that the bills are dispatched to around 1.3 million consumers and called upon the citizens to fulfill their responsibility by paying bills for the betterment and development of the city.