UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Announces 25 % Discount On Payment Of MUS Arrears: Mayor Karachi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 08:56 PM

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation announces 25 % discount on payment of MUS arrears: Mayor Karachi

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter on Monday announced a 25 per cent discount on payment of arrears in terms of Municipal Utility Services (MUS) and urged consumers to take advantage of this discount immediately

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter on Monday announced a 25 per cent discount on payment of arrears in terms of Municipal Utility Services (MUS) and urged consumers to take advantage of this discount immediately.

In a statement on Monday, Waseem Akhter said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), has issued Municipal Utility Services bills from July 2019 to December 2019 and the date of submission of the bill has been extended till March 20 for the convenience of the public. The bills which have already been issued, will be acceptable within the extended date, he said.

Director Municipal Utility Charges Nayab Saeed has said that the bills are dispatched to around 1.3 million consumers and called upon the citizens to fulfill their responsibility by paying bills for the betterment and development of the city.

Related Topics

Karachi Mus March July December 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

Bahrain reports first death from coronavirus

13 minutes ago

Sultans, Zalmi, Kings and Qalandars to fight for H ..

14 minutes ago

Infinix S5 Pro is Revamping Cameras One Popup at a ..

17 minutes ago

Dubai Executive Council discusses latest COVID-19 ..

58 minutes ago

Smart Dubai launches ‘100% Paperless Stamp’

1 hour ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Monday 16 Mar 2020

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.