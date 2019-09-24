UrduPoint.com
Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Completes Geographical Study Of Kidney Hill Park

Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 08:45 PM

Metropolitan Commissioner of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman on Tuesday said that the 62 acre piece of land of Kidney Hill Park is property of KMC and the KMC will make the city forest on this kidney shaped place

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Metropolitan Commissioner of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman on Tuesday said that the 62 acre piece of land of Kidney Hill Park is property of KMC and the KMC will make the city forest on this kidney shaped place.

He said this during his visit to the Kidney Hill Park along with the officials concerned here, said a statement.

He said that the KMC has completed the Geographical Study of Kidney Hill Park, the highest point of park is at 219 feet high.

Soon landscaping work will begin so that natural landscape could be cleared, he added.

He said that the KMC has to renovate this space now after removing the encroachments on the orders of the Supreme Court, the trees and plants will be secured and beautifully trimmed.

He said with sitting arrangements for visitors and clean drinking water and lighting arrangements, walking track, children playing area and other facilities will be provided in this park.

He said that water and electricity lines will be installed.

