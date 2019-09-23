Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Council expresses concerns over grave HR situation in IOK

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Council, in its general meeting on Monday, expressed acute concern over the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

The KMC members through a unanimously adopted resolution strictly condemned the atrocities of Indian armed forces on the Kashmiris and demanded the world community especially those working for human rights to take immediate action to stop the killing of innocent people, said a statement.

The meeting was presided over by Deputy Mayor Syed Arshad Hasanand also attended Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman.

The members welcomed deputy mayor on his chairing the house for the first time.

Among other resolutions passed by the council included the approval of provision of liquid oxygen medical gas to KIHD, installation of PABX system and provision of medical oxygen gases/nitro oxide in Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, amalgamation of vehicle department as POL section in the KMC Stores and Procurement.

The resolutions about auction of various stalls and facilities in the Landhi Korangi Zoo, Karachi Zoo and transformation of Kidney Hill Park into City Forest and the establishment of a park named Kashmir Bagh in the old China Ground at Kashmir Road and removal of advertising boards from city foot paths and green belts and roads were also approved.

The house also offered Fateha for late council member Waqar Ahmed Tanuli, former test cricketer Abdul Qadir, actor and director Abid Ali, actress Zaheen Tahira, former UC Nazim Ramzan Singhar whereas tribute paid to the martyrs including Major Adeel Shahid and others who gave their lives while on their duty at Pak Afghan border.

The members also prayed for early recovery of chairman UC 14 Abdul Ghafoor.

Those who expressed their views during the meeting included the leader of the house Aslam Shah Afridi, opposition leader Karamullah Waqasi, Junaid Mukati, Hanif Memon, Arif Khan Advocate and others.