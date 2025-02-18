Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Council on Feb 20

The general meeting of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Council, to be chaired by Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The general meeting of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Council, to be chaired by Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, will be held on February 20, at 3 PM in the Council Hall, Jamshed Nusserwanjee Building (KMC Building), M.A. Jinnah Road.