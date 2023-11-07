Open Menu

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Council To Meet On Nov 10

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2023 | 08:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) The general meeting of the council of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will be held on November 10, 2023 in the council hall of KMC Building M.A Jinnah Road under the chairmanship of Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

According to the agenda, the number of council committees and their members will be determined in the meeting. The agenda of the meeting also included the approval of the establishment of the Karachi Metropolitan Museum, the establishment of a new department under the name of Enforcement and Implementation Department in kmc and the naming of the underpass leading from Johar Chowrangi to Habib University in Gulistan e Johar after the martyrs of Palestine.

Increase in imprest account of various departments and collection of municipal utility charges and taxes under the Sindh Local Government Act 2013 in the manner specified in the rules related to collection of municipal utility charges and taxes in collaboration with KMC and K Electric through monthly bills of K Electric and the approval of collection of tax and approval of transfer of various posts from various departments to the schedule of establishment of Gizri Maternity Home KMC are included in the agenda.

