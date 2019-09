(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :The General Body Meeting of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Council has been scheduled to be held in the Council Hall of the KMC building on September 23, at 2:30pm.

The meeting will be presided over by Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter, saidan announcement on Friday.