Karachi Metropolitan Corporation holds balloting for shopkeepers of Light House Lunda Bazar

(@imziishan)

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) organised balloting to provide alternate business place to affectees of anti-encroachments campaign at the Lunda Bazar, Light House (Ali Dina Water Course, KMC Market), here at the KMC head office on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) organised balloting to provide alternate business place to affectees of anti-encroachments campaign at the Lunda Bazar, Light House (Ali Dina Water Course, KMC Market), here at the KMC head office on Wednesday.

The balloting for 297 shops of Lunda Bazar at Light House was being held to provide them place at the land near Thatta bus stop at Lea Market, said a statement.

Speaking at the balloting ceremony, Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said the hawkers should also get some place to earn their livelihood in the city. The Mayor requested to the chief minister of Sindh to accommodate these people on available places.

He said that KMC too providing all possible support to these shopkeepers.

Deputy Mayor Syed Arshad Hasan, Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, MQM parliamentary leader in the city council Aslam Shah Afridi, Chairman All City Tajjir ittehad Hakeem Shah, Vice chairman M. Shakir, chairman KMC estate committee Nasir Taimuri, senior director estate department Imran Qadeer and others were also present on this occasion.

The shopkeepers and traders' leaders presented bouquet to the mayor, deputy mayor and metropolitan commissioner to thank the mayor Karachi and his team for their rehabilitation.

The Mayor Karachi said that a total of 2552 trades affected in the anti-encroachment campaign to remove the encroachments from city drains, pavements and parks out of which 2290 were already provided alternate and the rest will also be accommodated soon.

He said that it was hard to remove these traders who were doing their business since a long time, however from the first day we resolved to provide them alternate place so they could carry on feeding their families.

He also announced to consider the suggestion of traders regarding establishment of big shopping centers with the collaboration of city traders so the government land could be saved from encroachments.

The mayor, deputy mayor, metropolitan commissioner and others later performed balloting and handed over the allotment papers to shopkeepers.

Earlier speaking in the ceremony the metropolitan commissioner Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman said that it was a hard job to rehabilitate these traders however, KMC worked under the vision of the mayor Karachi and soon all dislocated traders would get the alternate.

The chairman of all Karachi Tajjir Ittehad Hakeem Shah thanked the Mayor Karachi and his team for providing alternate business place to the shopkeepers of light house Lunda Market.

He said that the mayor fulfilled his promise and he deserved all praise.