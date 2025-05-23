Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Council To Meet On May 27
Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2025 | 08:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The meeting of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Council, chaired by Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, will be held on May 27 at 11:00 AM in the Council Hall of the KMC Building on M.A. Jinnah Road.
It was stated in a statement on Friday
