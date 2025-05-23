Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Council to meet on May 27

The meeting of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Council, chaired by Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, will be held on May 27

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The meeting of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Council, chaired by Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, will be held on May 27 at 11:00 AM in the Council Hall of the KMC Building on M.A. Jinnah Road.

It was stated in a statement on Friday