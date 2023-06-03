UrduPoint.com

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Hands Over 10 Buses To KU

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2023 | 07:05 PM

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) handed over 10 student point buses to the University of Karachi on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ):The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) handed over 10 student point buses to the University of Karachi on Saturday.

Administrator KMC Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman visited the campus and met the Vice Chancellor KU Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and others to deliver the point buses to the Varsity's Transport Department.

The VC and the Administrator KMC signed the memorandum of understanding which was held at the VC Secretariat.

On this occasion, Dr Saif-ur-Rehman informed the participants that the KMC has handed over four point buses to the University of Karachi in the recent past and given six more point buses to the campus on Saturday. We are signing the MoU today, but we had already started the process a few weeks back to provide the fleet of buses to the KU. The KMC will also take part in the road carpeting, plantation drives, maintenance of KU's infrastructure, and other projects within the premises of the university, he expressed.

The KMC Administrator Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman said, the universities have a major role to play in the development of the cities and societies and that is why the KMC is trying to facilitate the University of Karachi as it is doing an extraordinary job despite having limited resources available.

He mentioned that professors are considered as the policymakers around the world and our teaching faculty could also do the same job if they have provided with the basic facilities and confidence that they could design policies for the betterment of our societies.

Meanwhile, VC Prof Dr Khalid Iraqi said that it was good to see that our alumnus has come back to help his alma mater and doing wonderful work for the betterment of the campus.

He informed the audience that Dr Saif-ur-Rehman had initiated a joint plantation drive on the campus and helped the University in repairing several roads in the recent past.

He further informed the meeting that the KMC Administrator has also committed to providing ambulance and fire tender to the campus and soon these vehicles would arrive at the University of Karachi.

The VC mentioned that due to the personal interest of Dr Saif-ur-Rehman, the KU was able to get support from the KMC on different occasions.

He shared that we believe that with the help of public and private sectors we will be able to provide more comfort to our students and added that with the inclusion of these 10 more buses into our transport fleet, we would be able to provide more facilities to our students.

Professor Dr Shah Ali Ul Qadr, Professor Dr Basit Ansari, Dr Muhammad Hasan Auj Khan, Dr Syed Asim Ali, Dr Moiz Khan, Dr Qadeer Muhammad Ali, Dr Akmal Waheed, Dr Syed Zafar Hussain, Muhammad Akhtar, the President of the Karachi University Officers Welfare Association Muhammad Fareed Siddiqui, KUOWA office bearers and transport unit staff was present on this occasion.

