Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) To Fully Support Int'l Poetry Show: Administrator Karachi

Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saifur Rahman on Friday said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) would provide all possible support in organizing the International Mushaira

"Technology has taken away the spice of mutual communication. The International Mushaira is the identity of Karachi, and it is the responsibility of every citizen of Karachi to make it successful," the administrator said while addressing the management committee of the 28th International Mushaira, to be held under the banner of Sakinan-e-Shehr-e-Quaid.

Convener Mehmood Ahmed Khan, Farhan Rehman, Rafiq Pardesi, Jamal Azhar, Faheem Siddiqui, Tanveer Ahmed, Nadeem Ahmed, Khalid Nadeem Shamsi, Senior Director of Information KMC Ali Hassan Sajid and other officers were also present.

Dr Saifur Rahman said that poets from all over the world would come to Karachi. "This will create a positive image of the city at the international level", he added.

"Karachi will host the International Mushaira at the Expo Centre, and the KMC will set up a facilitation cell in this regard. "Our efforts will be the same as last year to organize the event in a grand manner.

"Since 1989, this will be the biggest mushaira here, in which prominent poets from all over the world, including Pakistan will participate", he said.

