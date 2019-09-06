Karachi Metropolitan Corporation observes Defence Day, solidarity with Kashmir

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC)on Friday organised a program in connection with the Defence Day and solidarity with Kashmir at the KMC headoffice here.

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar, Deputy Mayor Syed Arshad Hasan, city council parliamentary leader Aslam Shah Afridi and members of the council and others attended the program, said a statement.

The program was started with playing of the National anthem of Pakistan while chairmen of council committees, elected representatives, KMC officers and staff raised the slogans "Kashmir will become Pakistan" while holding the Pakistan and Kashmir flags in their hands.

Speaking on the ocasion, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter paid tribute to the armed forces of Pakistan for their brave fight against terrorism both in the country and on borders and said that the whole city council and all citizens of Karachi stand with their army.

City council parliamentary leader Aslam Shah Afridi and parliamentary leader of JUI Akbar Shah Hashmi also spoke on this occasion and expressed solidarity with Kashmiris.