UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Observes Defence Day, Solidarity With Kashmir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 08:56 PM

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation observes Defence Day, solidarity with Kashmir

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC)on Friday organised a program in connection with the Defence Day and solidarity with Kashmir at the KMC headoffice here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC)on Friday organised a program in connection with the Defence Day and solidarity with Kashmir at the KMC headoffice here.

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar, Deputy Mayor Syed Arshad Hasan, city council parliamentary leader Aslam Shah Afridi and members of the council and others attended the program, said a statement.

The program was started with playing of the National anthem of Pakistan while chairmen of council committees, elected representatives, KMC officers and staff raised the slogans "Kashmir will become Pakistan" while holding the Pakistan and Kashmir flags in their hands.

Speaking on the ocasion, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter paid tribute to the armed forces of Pakistan for their brave fight against terrorism both in the country and on borders and said that the whole city council and all citizens of Karachi stand with their army.

City council parliamentary leader Aslam Shah Afridi and parliamentary leader of JUI Akbar Shah Hashmi also spoke on this occasion and expressed solidarity with Kashmiris.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Army Afridi All Defence Day

Recent Stories

Punjab School Sports strategy discussed between PO ..

4 minutes ago

Houthis' Missile Attack Disrupts Navigation in Sau ..

4 minutes ago

Rally pays tributes to martyrs

4 minutes ago

Hyderabad Police take out flag march

4 minutes ago

Defence Day commemorated in Hyderabad

22 minutes ago

Punjab Sports Minister chairs SBP general body mee ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.