Karachi Metropolitan Corporation places protective barriers alongside broken portion of wall near Sohrab Goth bridge

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Engineering department has placed barriers beside a broken wall as protective measure alongside the drain under the Sohrab Goth bridge.

The barriers were placed in view of notice taken about the broken wall alongside the drain by Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar to immediately repair the wall so citizens could be saved from any casualty, said a statement on Thursday.