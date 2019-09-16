Karachi Metropolitan Corporation prepares PC-I for dev. work of Kidney Hill Park: MC Dr. Saif

(@FahadShabbir)

Metropolitan Commissioner, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman on Monday said that the KMC has completed PC-I of the development work of Kidney Hill Park (Ahmed Ali Park) in KDA scheme-32 after removing encroachments on the Park

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Metropolitan Commissioner, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman on Monday said that the KMC has completed PC-I of the development work of Kidney Hill Park (Ahmed Ali Park) in KDA scheme-32 after removing encroachments on the Park.

During his visit to Kidney Hill Park here, he said that the geographical study of park had begun while map preparation would start soon, said a statement.

He said that this 62 acres piece of land is property of KMC, surrounded by Shaheed-e-millat road, Karsaz, Sharea Faisal and Haider Ali Road therefore this place can be the city icon.

He said that KMC has to renovate this space now after removing the encroachments on the orders of the Supreme Court and now KMC will maintain its original shape and make it a city forest, where the trees and plants will be secured and beautifully trimmed.

He said boundary wall will be constructed with sitting arrangements for visitors and clean drinking water and lighting arrangements, walking track, children playing area and other facilities.

He said that public awareness campaign will be run to inform the public about this place.

He said this park is a great gift for the people of Karachi and five ways will be made to enter the park and whole KMC team is working on it.

He also appealed to the well-off people to help if they want to cooperate with KMC. English and urdu name plate will be fixed on every tree so student could learn while KMC will alsoplant thousand of trees here, he added.