Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to build fire station at Karachi University

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ):The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will build a fire station on the premises of the University of Karachi.

The KMC would also train the KU staff so that they along with the fire brigade department could be able to respond to the emergency without any difficulty, he expressed these views by the KMC Administration Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman at the MoU signing ceremony at the Council Room of the KU Vice Chancellor Secretariat here on Friday.

He said that the population of the city and infrastructure is increasing regularly but we do not have a large number of fire departments in the metropolis and this fire station would be helpful to quickly react against any unfortunate incident that happens not in the KU but also in the nearby localities.

He visited the KU to sign the memorandum of standing for handing over an ambulance, a fire engine, one coaster, and three mobile vans to the University of Karachi.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and the KMC Administrator Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman inked the MoU documents and officially handed over the vehicles to the KU Transport Unit.

The KMC Administrator Dr Syed Saif Rehman mentioned that students from across the country are enrolled in different degree programs at the University of Karachi and KMC would like to provide maximum support to the KU so that they could facilitate its students.

"In the west, public sector varsities are considered the face of city and town and every stakeholder come forward in their support, and I hope the same culture will help our universities to overcome at their short come.

" Meanwhile, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi informed the participants that due to the personal interest of the KMC Administrator Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, the KU had received 10 refurbished point buses and now he has provided different vehicles to the campus.

He welcomes the announcement of the KMC Administrator Dr Saif-ur-Rehman that KMC would construct a fire station and will provide training to the KU employees, and shared that the KU will provide land for the said project.

He said that Dr Saif has told the transport unit to inspect and select the vehicles which were not in use and after visiting and inspecting them, they have selected several vehicles for the campus.

He mentioned that the KU Transport Unit will do the repair work and soon they will be in working condition.

KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi, while responding to a question from a media person, said that we know that these vehicles were not in use but we know that we can repair them with our limited resources and they will be seen on the roads of KU in the near future.

He added that keeping the current financial situation of the country, this is obvious that nobody can provide new vehicles to the campus, and with determination, commitment, and resources we will make these unused vehicles useful for the campus.