Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to establish flood relief camps

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will establish flood relief camps at different places of the city to collect donations for the flood victims.

The relief camps will be set up at KMC head office, Frere Hall, Safari Park, Hill Park, and Urban Forest Clifton on August 28 to collect donations for the flood victims on the directives of administrator Karachi, Sindh government's spokesman and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

Cricket match between Pakistan and India will also be televised on big screens on August 28 at the relief camps.

Wahab requested the citizens to donate at the flood relief camps as there was an urgent need for tents, rations, medicines, wood and drinking water for the flood affectees in Sindh.

"The Sindh government is providing aid to the victims, but philanthropists should also participate in this charity as we have to help our brothers and sisters in this difficult time," he added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the KMC would also participate in this good cause like other institutions.

He said that flood relief camps were being established at various places including the KMC head office so that the citizens could reach there easily. "The people of Karachi can donate to help our flood-affected brothers," he added.

He said that arch rivals Pakistan and India would face each other in Asia Cup on August 28, Sunday and KMC had planned to set up big screens at different places including Frere Hall, Safari Park, Hill Park and Urban Forest Clifton along with flood relief camps so that citizens could enjoy the India-Pakistan match while doing humanitarian duty and donating to the flood relief fund.

He said that the current situation required all of us not to leave our Pakistani brothers and sisters affected by rains and floods alone and play our part to help them as much as possible.

"It is also our responsibility as human beings and responsible citizens to go ahead and play our role whenever the country needs us," he said and added that it was heartening to see various institutions and people at individual level helping the flood victims.