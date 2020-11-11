KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Administrator Karachi, Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Wednesday said Turkey's city Esenler is the first smart city of Islamic world and Karachi needs to learn a lot from it.

He said Esenler is also a densely populated city but the local administration had provided exemplary facilities to the people by carrying out massive works.

"We want similar sort of development in Karachi", the Administrator passed these remarks while talking to Esenler (Istanbul) Mayor Taufeeq Gosco at Istanbul, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

Taufeeq while briefing Shallwani said that Esenler was developed on pattern of smart city and it is the first smart city of Islamic world.

Shallwani said that Karachi and Esenler have many common things as both cities are commercial hubs of people of around the country come to these cities for getting employment and doing business.

"Due to large number of population, Karachi is also facing the same issues Esenler had overcome.

We want to resolve Karachi issues with the support of Turkey," the Administrator added.

He said that smart city concept which is based on technology and research is being used across the world.

He said that the resolution of issues being faced by under developed countries lies in smart city concept.

Shallwani said that Turkey had done excellent job in this and it is very welcoming that Turkish authorities are willing to cooperate with Karachi administration for the city's development.

He was of the view that the purpose of his visit to Turkey is to get benefit of Turkish companies' experience and expertise in transport and road sector.

He said Esenler is situated at European side of Turkey and that's why it got speedy uplift, adding that they want to make Karachi a developed city on pattern of Esenler.

On the occasion, Esenler Mayor presented a souvenir to Administrator and Commissioner Karachi.