UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Needs To Learn A Lot From Turkey's City Esenler, The First Smart City Of Islamic World: Administrator

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Karachi needs to learn a lot from Turkey's city Esenler, the first smart city of Islamic world: Administrator

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Administrator Karachi, Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Wednesday said Turkey's city Esenler is the first smart city of Islamic world and Karachi needs to learn a lot from it.

He said Esenler is also a densely populated city but the local administration had provided exemplary facilities to the people by carrying out massive works.

"We want similar sort of development in Karachi", the Administrator passed these remarks while talking to Esenler (Istanbul) Mayor Taufeeq Gosco at Istanbul, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

Taufeeq while briefing Shallwani said that Esenler was developed on pattern of smart city and it is the first smart city of Islamic world.

Shallwani said that Karachi and Esenler have many common things as both cities are commercial hubs of people of around the country come to these cities for getting employment and doing business.

"Due to large number of population, Karachi is also facing the same issues Esenler had overcome.

We want to resolve Karachi issues with the support of Turkey," the Administrator added.

He said that smart city concept which is based on technology and research is being used across the world.

He said that the resolution of issues being faced by under developed countries lies in smart city concept.

Shallwani said that Turkey had done excellent job in this and it is very welcoming that Turkish authorities are willing to cooperate with Karachi administration for the city's development.

He was of the view that the purpose of his visit to Turkey is to get benefit of Turkish companies' experience and expertise in transport and road sector.

He said Esenler is situated at European side of Turkey and that's why it got speedy uplift, adding that they want to make Karachi a developed city on pattern of Esenler.

On the occasion, Esenler Mayor presented a souvenir to Administrator and Commissioner Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Resolution World Technology Business Turkey Visit Road Job Same Istanbul From Employment

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, German Minister of Foreign Aff ..

41 minutes ago

DP World to host Breakbulk Middle East in February ..

56 minutes ago

Kamala Harris makes history in powerful position e ..

1 hour ago

National U19 Three-Day Tournament: Arham and Mubas ..

1 hour ago

UAE, EU convene second session of Structural Dialo ..

1 hour ago

NCOC decides to ban large public gatherings amid f ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.